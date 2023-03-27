Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

