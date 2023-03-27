Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

ETN stock opened at $163.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.15.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

