Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.