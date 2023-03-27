Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,630 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VTEB opened at $50.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

