American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGT opened at $371.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

