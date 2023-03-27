American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $132.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

