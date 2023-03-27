American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.9% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $444.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

