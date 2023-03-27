Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $197.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.81. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

