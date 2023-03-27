Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $272.00 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

