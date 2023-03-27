Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 15,552 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

