AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186,073 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.