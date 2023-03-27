Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.13 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

