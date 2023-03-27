Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.