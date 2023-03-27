Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $197.53 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average of $179.81.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

