Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,821 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $397.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.