BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $373,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 3.1 %

BlackRock stock opened at $625.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

