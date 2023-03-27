BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $153.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.26. The firm has a market cap of $346.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $153.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.