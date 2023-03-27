BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Prologis by 46.6% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

PLD stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

