BMS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $12.99 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 8.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

