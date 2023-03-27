BMS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $276.69 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

