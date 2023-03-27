BMS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 0.1 %

CTVA opened at $56.84 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.