Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,995 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $132.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.87. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

