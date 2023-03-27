Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,900 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 196,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $124.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.79.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.