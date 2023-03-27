Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 43,511 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.