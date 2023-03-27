Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 57,776 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $145.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

