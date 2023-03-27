Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.01. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.