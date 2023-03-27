Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after buying an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

