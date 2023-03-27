Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

