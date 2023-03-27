Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

