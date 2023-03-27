Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $66.68 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

