Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.6 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $263.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

