Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $98.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

