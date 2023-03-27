Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $5,080,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

NASDAQ META opened at $206.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $534.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

