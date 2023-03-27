Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,845 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $88.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

