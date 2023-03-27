Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

VEA opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

