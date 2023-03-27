CCG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average of $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

