CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.