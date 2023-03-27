CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

