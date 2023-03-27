CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $636.17 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $265.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.50 and its 200-day moving average is $541.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

