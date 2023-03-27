Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

