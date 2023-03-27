ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

COP opened at $95.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

