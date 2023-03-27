Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $26.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $26,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.