Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

