Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $67.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.