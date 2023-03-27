Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.8% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 171,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $218.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

