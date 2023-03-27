Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 7,347 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.36 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

