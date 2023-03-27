Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $217.95 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

