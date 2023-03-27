Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $498.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.59. The firm has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

