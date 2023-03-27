Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.77 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,217,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $721,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

