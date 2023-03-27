Curbstone Financial Management Corp Invests $414,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $163.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

